Nipah Virus: Alert in neighboring districts of Kozhikode; containment zones designated

Following the confirmation of Nipah virus infection in Kozhikode, the Kerala Health Department has issued an alert for the neighboring districts of Kannur, Wayanad, and Malappuram. Kerala Health Minister Veena George assured that the health department has contacted the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to ensure the availability of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of Nipah patients being treated at a private hospital. This comes in response to two deaths due to fever in Kozhikode, prompting the health department to send samples to the Pune Institute of Virology for confirmation of Nipah virus, leading to intensified containment efforts.

Minister Veena George held a meeting with the district authorities to assess the situation and implement necessary measures. She, along with Public Works Department Minister Mohammed Riyas, arrived in Kozhikode to coordinate activities with the district administration. An emergency meeting involving MLAs, people’s representatives, the district collector, senior health department officials, and other district officials was conducted. A Nipah control room has been established in the district, with dedicated contact numbers provided.

Additionally, Minister Veena George visited Kozhikode Medical College to assess the arrangements and ensure the availability of essential resources such as PPE kits, N95 masks, and protective equipment for medical staff. An adequate number of medical personnel and medicines have also been guaranteed to effectively manage the situation.