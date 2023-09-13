Nokia launches new G-series smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Nokia launched its new G-series smartphone in India. The phone named ‘Nokia G42 5G’ is priced at Rs. 12,599 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is offered in So Grey and So Purple colours and will go on sale starting September 15 through Amazon.

The Nokia G42 5G runs on Android 13 and is promised to get two years of Android OS upgrade and monthly security updates for three years. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 560 nits of peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection as well. The 5G smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 480+ SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The available RAM can be virtually expanded up to 11GB.

Also Read: India’s retail inflation eases in August

The Nokia G42 5G has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, GPS, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax. It comes with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor. The handset also has an IP52-rated build for dust and water resistance. The Nokia G42 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to three days of playback time on a single charge.