Security forces expand search operation in J&K’s Rajouri, leading to a fresh encounter

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, a fresh encounter has broken out as security forces expanded their cordon and search operation aimed at flushing out terrorists, as reported by a senior police officer. The previous day, an encounter had resulted in the death of a suspected Pakistani terrorist in the remote Narla village. Tragically, during the exchange of gunfire, an Army personnel and Kent, a six-year-old female Labrador from the Army’s dog unit, lost their lives, while three security personnel sustained injuries.

Additional Director General of Police (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh revealed that a new encounter began when security forces made contact with the terrorists on Wednesday. Ongoing firing exchanges are taking place between the two sides, with further details awaited. Despite adverse weather conditions, security forces maintained a strong cordon around the area, located 75 kilometers from Rajouri town, throughout the night and extended their search to nearby regions in the morning. Intermittent firing incidents occurred during the night, but there were no reports of fresh casualties. The cordon and search operation commenced in the forested Patrada area on Monday when security forces noticed suspicious movement, firing a few rounds. However, the suspects managed to evade capture under the cover of darkness and dense foliage, leaving behind a rucksack and some items that were recovered by search parties. Additionally, an Army dog named Kent, which played a heroic role in Operation Sujaligala, lost its life while protecting its handler during the Tuesday gunfight. Kent, while leading a column of soldiers in pursuit of fleeing terrorists, succumbed under heavy hostile fire while shielding her handler, exemplifying the valorous spirit of the Indian Army.