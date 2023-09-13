Senior BJP leader of Kerala, Mukundan dies at 77

Senior BJP-Sangh Parivar leader PP Mukundan died on Wednesday at a Kochi private hospital, according to party sources. He was 77.

They said that he died while receiving hospital treatment for lung conditions.

Mukundan, who joined the RSS when he was in high school, headed the Sangh Parivar and the BJP in the state for many years, especially when the saffron party was founded in 1980.

From 1966 through 2007, he served as a pracharak of the RSS for 41 years.

Mukundan, who was born in Kottiyoor in the Kannur district, was detained and imprisoned during the emergency. At the time, he was serving as the RSS’s pracharak in the Thrissur district.

Mukundan advanced within the BJP after being recruited and was named the organization’s state general secretary in 1990.

He had avoided participating in active politics for a while.

Arif Mohammed Khan, the governor of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers, and political party leaders all expressed their condolences on his demise.