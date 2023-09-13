Tributes paid to INA hero Vakkom Khader on his 80th anniversary of his martyrdom

Thiruvananthapuram: The 80th anniversary of martyrdom of INA hero Vakkom Khader was celebrated. The meeting began with a song by renowned playback singer Pattam Sanith.

Finance Minister KN Balagopal inaugurated the meeting. Vakkom Khader National Foundation president M.M. Hassan, former minister M. Vijayakumar, Dr. George Oanakkoor, EM Najeeb spoke on the occassion.

Also known as Vakkom Khader, he was a member of Subash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army (INA) and was sentenced to death for ‘conspiring to wage war against the British King.’