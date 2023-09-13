Ukrain claims that a Russian drone attack damaged infrastructure at Ukrainian grain-exporting ports on the Danube River

Ukrainian officials reported a significant drone attack on Ukrainian grain-exporting ports along the Danube River, which they claim caused extensive damage to infrastructure. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov revealed that the ports of Reni and Izmail were targeted, resulting in harm to warehouses used for grain storage, oil storage tanks, and administrative buildings. The attack persisted for over four hours.

According to Kyiv, Russia has escalated such attacks on Ukrainian ports and grain facilities after withdrawing from an agreement that allowed Ukraine to safely export grain via the Black Sea. Kubrakov noted that 105 port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine have been damaged and partially destroyed since the suspension of the grain deal.

As a consequence of these airstrikes since July 18, Ukrainian exports to Asia, Africa, and Europe have reportedly decreased by nearly three million tonnes per month. The Danube River has become an essential export route since Ukraine’s deep Black Sea ports were blocked.

Kubrakov emphasized that despite attempts to diminish Ukraine’s export potential, the ports continue to operate. He stated that “every attack on the port infrastructure of Ukraine is an attack on the food security of the whole world.”

Oleh Kiper, the governor of the Odesa region encompassing the Danube River ports, confirmed the damage to port and civilian infrastructure but provided few specifics.

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu acknowledged that Moscow had no choice but to prevail. He mentioned that Russian forces were maintaining an “active defense” in response to Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Shoigu recognized the difficulty of the situation in some areas and indicated that the autumn campaign was underway. He stated that forces were confidently defending essential fronts, focusing on areas where the Ukrainian armed forces attempted to breach.