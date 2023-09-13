DH Latest NewsDH NEWSIngredientsLatest NewsNEWSfoodRecipe

Vegan Vanilla Cake Recipe

Sep 13, 2023, 01:20 pm IST

For those moments when you crave a classic vanilla cake but want to keep it vegan, we’ve got you covered. Our Vegan Vanilla Cake recipe is a testament to the fact that you don’t need eggs or dairy to create a fluffy, moist, and utterly delightful dessert. This cake is a crowd-pleaser, suitable for vegans and non-vegans alike. Let’s embark on a journey to bake this delectable vegan treat!

Ingredients:

For the Cake:
– 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
– 1 cup granulated sugar
– 1 tsp baking soda
– 1/2 tsp baking powder
– 1/4 tsp salt
– 1 cup unsweetened almond milk (or any non-dairy milk)
– 1/2 cup vegetable oil
– 2 tsp vanilla extract
– 1 tbsp white or apple cider vinegar

For the Vegan Vanilla Frosting:
– 1/2 cup dairy-free butter (room temperature)
– 2 cups powdered sugar
– 2 tsp vanilla extract
– 2-3 tbsp almond milk (or any non-dairy milk)

Instructions:

1. Preheat the Oven:
Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and flour two 8-inch round cake pans.

2. Mix Dry Ingredients:
In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Mix until well combined.

3. Combine Wet Ingredients:
In a separate bowl, whisk together the almond milk, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, and white vinegar.

4. Mix Batter:
Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until the batter is smooth. Avoid overmixing; just mix until everything is combined.

5. Bake:
Divide the cake batter evenly between the prepared cake pans. Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

6. Cool:
Let the cakes cool in the pans for about 10 minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

7. Prepare Frosting:
In a mixing bowl, beat the dairy-free butter until creamy. Add powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and almond milk. Beat until the frosting is smooth and fluffy.

8. Assemble the Cake:
Once the cakes are completely cool, spread a layer of frosting on top of one cake layer. Place the second cake layer on top and frost the top and sides of the entire cake.

9. Serve and Enjoy:
Slice your vegan vanilla cake and savor the delightful taste of this eggless, dairy-free treat. Share it with friends and family, and watch them fall in love with this classic dessert, made vegan!

This Vegan Vanilla Cake is a testament to the fact that you can enjoy a delicious, moist, and flavorful cake while adhering to your vegan lifestyle. It’s perfect for any occasion, from birthdays to afternoon tea, and will leave you craving another slice.

