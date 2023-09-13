Wamiqa Gabbi is set to break new ground with Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley

Following her outstanding performance in the OTT series Jubilee, Wamiqa Gabbi, one of the most promising talents of 2023, is poised to make another groundbreaking appearance in Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley alongside veteran filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. Gabbi will be portraying India’s inaugural female detective in this eagerly anticipated role. This thrilling murder mystery is an authorized adaptation of Agatha Christie’s cherished novel, The Sittaford Mystery, and is masterfully directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Renowned for her remarkable acting range and exceptional performance in the recently released series Jubilee, Wamiqa Gabbi is enthusiastic about leading this project. The narrative revolves around Charlie Chopra, portrayed by Gabbi, who becomes embroiled in a murder mystery that involves rescuing an unjustly accused individual and identifying the true culprit in a town brimming with potential suspects.

Expressing her elation, she said, “Being entrusted with the role of India’s first female detective in a series is an extraordinary privilege. Charlie Chopra is a character that I have put my heart and soul into, and I can’t wait for the audience to accompany me on this enthralling journey. Opportunities to portray such roles are rare, and embodying a character integral to the title of the project is even more special. Such roles for women are infrequent, and Vishal sir is truly a writer who crafts each character with meticulous detail. I have always held a deep fondness for the female characters he pens into his scripts, and Charlie is no exception. This is the most ambitious role of my career to date, and I am eagerly anticipating how everyone receives Charlie as the fresh detective in town.”

The series boasts a star-studded cast featuring some of the industry’s most esteemed talents, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Neena Gupta, Lara Dutta, Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Imaadudin Shah, Vivaan Shah, Paoli Dam, and many others.

This marks the fourth collaboration between Wamiqa Gabbi and Vishal Bhardwaj, following their successful ventures such as Khufiya, the short film Fursat, and the anthology Modern Love Mumbai, in which they collaborated on the episode titled Mumbai Dragon. Their partnership has consistently captivated audiences, heightening anticipation for their upcoming series.

Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley is set to make its debut on Sony LIV on September 27. In addition to this project, Wamiqa will soon be seen in Khufiya alongside Tabu and Ali Fazal, another South Indian film titled Genie, and VD18, Varun Dhawan’s forthcoming venture.