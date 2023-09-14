Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan visit each other in prison, team up for Andhra elections

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan declared on Thursday that his Janasena Party and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would work together to win the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2019.

Outside of Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, where he met TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan was speaking to his fans. For his accused involvement in a multi-million dollar skill development company fraud, Naidu is currently being held in jail.

‘I have been thinking all this while whether TDP and Janasena must come together ahead of elections. I am in NDA. It is my prayer that to fight against the atrocities of the YSRCP, NDA, Janasena and TDP must come together in the upcoming elections,’ Pawan Kalyan said.

‘Andhra Pradesh cannot afford the rule of YSRCP,’ he added.

Condemning Naidu’s arrest, Pawan Kalyan said he would not just leave by condemning the arrest and declared his stand.

The Janasena chief met Chandrababu Naidu in jail along with the TDP chief’s son Nara Lokesh and his brother-in-law Nandamuri Balakrishna.