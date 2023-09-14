Delhi student assaulted for rejecting campaign slogans for college elections

In southeast Delhi’s Nehru Nagar, a group of college students allegedly beat a 19-year-old college student after he refused to shout slogans in support of their election campaign.

The victim identified himself to the authorities as a BA student in his last year at the Nehru Nagar-based college. On September 5, while he was seated close to a waterpoint, he claimed to have been assaulted.

Around 1:55 p.m., when some other students asked him to raise campaign slogans for them, he declined. The group then began beating him, the complaint told the police.

He added that he also misplaced his gold chain in the altercation. He later reported the assault to the police, who then transported him to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, according to a FIR.

On September 7, a FIR was filed based on his complaint under sections 323 (voluntarily causing pain), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police stated they are looking into the situation.