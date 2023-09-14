Dubai Duty Free Draw: Indian expat wins $1 million

Dubai: Syed Ali Bathusha Thivansha, an Indian national based in the UAE, won $ 1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion Series 434 held at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport. He won the fortune , with ticket number 4392, which he purchased online on August 30. Syed Ali Bathusha Thivansha is the 215th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999 while Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of tickets.

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles. Bishr Shiblaq, a 47-year-old German national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Diamond White) car, with ticket number 0218 in the Finest Surprise Series 1851, which he purchased online on September 7.

Stephane Guilleret, a French national based in the UAE won a Harley-Davidson Nightster (Redline Red) motorbike, with ticket number 0809 in the Finest Surprise Series 549, which he purchased online on September 1. Guilleret, who is the 11th French national to have won a motorbike in the Finest Surprise promotion since it was introduced in 2002.