Gulf country announces new school hours

Sep 14, 2023, 09:08 pm IST

Kuwait City: Authorities in Kuwait has announced  new school hours for 2023-24 academic year.  Education Minister Dr. Adel Al-Mane approved the new school hours. The decision was taken to ease traffic congestion ahead of the new academic year. The  2023-2024 school year is due to start later this month.

New school hours:

Nurseries start at 7.15am and end at 12.05pm

Elementary schools start at 7.15am and end at 1.15pm

Middle schools start at 7.30am and end at 1.40pm

High schools start at 7.45am and end at 1.55pm

 

