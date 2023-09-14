Gulf country to ban some heavy vehicles from next month

Dubai: The UAE government has decided to ban heavy vehicles weighing over 65 tonnes on roads. The new decision will come into force from October 1. The decision is a part of a federal law that regulates the weight of vehicles approved by the UAE Cabinet.

A smart electronic gate system will be introduced to measure and monitor the weight and dimensions of heavy vehicles. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai said that the decision was taken to preserve advanced infrastructure and enhance road safety.

However, heavy vehicle owners and companies will have a four-month grace period to adapt to the new law before administrative penalties come into enforcement beginning February 1, 2024.

More than 150,000 heavy vehicles will be covered by the law, including border-crossing trucks. Exempted from the law are heavy vehicles owned by security, military, police and civil defence authorities. As per data, 28% of current truckloads across the country exceed 65 tonnes.