Indian IELTS Candidates Can Retry One Skill for Desired Score

Indian individuals aspiring to study abroad now have the opportunity to retest one specific skill within the English language examination, IELTS, if they believe their initial performance was subpar. This development was confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The ‘IELTS One Skill Retake’ initiative is accessible at all eligible IELTS Computer Delivered test centers in India, allowing examinees to retake any one of the four skills – Listening, Reading, Writing, or Speaking – if they failed to achieve their desired score in that skill during their first attempt. This option is currently exclusive to candidates who have selected the Computer Delivered IELTS test.

According to Warwick Freeland, Managing Director of IELTS at IDP Education, this innovation enhances fairness by granting test takers the opportunity to retake a single skill if they believe their initial performance did not accurately reflect their language proficiency level. He stated, “IELTS One Skill Retake improves fairness by providing an opportunity to retake a single skill if the test taker feels their original performance was not representative of their language proficiency level.”

Furthermore, the IELTS One Skill Retake option provides candidates with a second Test Report Form (TRF) containing their updated score, which can be employed for migration and educational purposes. Depending on their score, test takers can choose between using their previous or new TRF for the skill they decide to retake.

Piyush Kumar, Regional Director for South Asia and Mauritius at IDP Education, emphasized that this introduction of IELTS One Skill Retake offers test takers a valuable opportunity to attain their academic and migration objectives. He stated, “IELTS One Skill Retake, which is available for both Academic and General IELTS, gives test takers in India a new option and increased flexibility as they get their plans on track. It is currently available across all 47 IELTS Computer centers in the country.”

This development in the IELTS examination framework is recognized and accepted by the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency, and an increasing number of educational institutions and universities each month. It signifies a step forward in facilitating the aspirations of Indian students and migrants by providing them with greater control over their test results and, subsequently, their international opportunities.