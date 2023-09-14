Malabar-Style Fish Biryani – A Fragrant Delight for Your Taste Buds

Malabar-style Fish Biryani is a culinary masterpiece that hails from the lush coastal region of Malabar in Kerala, India. This aromatic delicacy is a symphony of flavors that can instantly uplift your mood and transport your senses to the vibrant streets of South India. Prepared with succulent fish marinated in spices, fragrant Basmati rice, and an exquisite blend of herbs and spices, this biryani is a celebration of coastal cuisine. Follow this recipe to create a tantalizing Malabar-style Fish Biryani that will leave you craving for more.

Ingredients:

For the Fish Marinade:

– 500g boneless fish (such as kingfish or pomfret)

– 1/2 cup thick yogurt

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

– Salt to taste

For the Rice:

– 2 cups Basmati rice

– Water for cooking the rice

– 1 bay leaf

– 2-3 green cardamom pods

– 2-3 cloves

– Salt to taste

For the Biryani:

– 2 onions, thinly sliced

– 2 tomatoes, finely chopped

– 2 green chilies, slit

– 1/4 cup fresh coriander leaves, chopped

– 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped

– 1/4 cup cooking oil or ghee

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 cinnamon stick

– 3-4 cloves

– 3-4 green cardamom pods

– 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns

– Salt to taste

– Saffron strands soaked in warm milk (for garnish)

Instructions:

Marinating the Fish:

1. In a bowl, combine yogurt, red chili powder, turmeric powder, ginger-garlic paste, and salt to create the marinade.

2. Coat the fish pieces with this marinade, ensuring they are well covered. Let it marinate for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator.

Preparing the Rice:

1. Wash and soak Basmati rice in water for 30 minutes.

2. In a large pot, bring water to a boil. Add the soaked rice, bay leaf, cardamom pods, cloves, and salt.

3. Cook the rice until it’s 70% done. Drain and set aside.

Making the Biryani:

1. In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat oil or ghee over medium heat. Add cumin seeds, cinnamon stick, cloves, cardamom pods, fennel seeds, and black peppercorns. Sauté until fragrant.

2. Add sliced onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

3. Stir in the green chilies and chopped tomatoes. Cook until the tomatoes are soft and the oil starts to separate.

4. Layer the marinated fish on top of the tomato-onion mixture.

5. Add a layer of cooked rice on top of the fish. Sprinkle fresh coriander and mint leaves.

6. Repeat the layering process until all the fish and rice are used up. Ensure the top layer is rice.

7. Drizzle saffron milk over the rice for a beautiful color and aroma.

8. Cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid and cook on low heat for about 20-25 minutes or until the fish is cooked, and the flavors meld together.

9. Gently fluff the biryani with a fork, ensuring not to break the fish pieces.

10. Serve hot with raita or pickle. Enjoy the tantalizing flavors of Malabar-style Fish Biryani!

This Malabar-style Fish Biryani is a perfect fusion of spices and seafood, guaranteed to satisfy your taste buds and leave you craving for more. Enjoy the rich flavors of coastal India in every bite!