Pakistan Suffers Major Setback: Naseem Shah Ruled Out of Asia Cup Due to Injury

Pakistan’s campaign in the Asia Cup suffered a significant setback when Naseem Shah was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. This unfortunate news leaves Pakistan in a tough spot, especially as they prepare for a crucial showdown against Sri Lanka.

Their upcoming match against Sri Lanka essentially serves as a virtual semifinal, with the victor earning a spot in Sunday’s final against India. The Pakistan Cricket Board swiftly named 22-year-old Zaman Khan, who is yet to make his ODI debut, as Naseem’s replacement in the 17-member squad. Additionally, fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has been called up.

The PCB issued a statement regarding the change, saying, “Right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan has replaced Naseem Shah in Pakistan’s 17-player squad for the ongoing men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023.” Zaman immediately joined the squad for training at the RPICS.

Naseem Shah sustained the shoulder injury during the match against India, forcing him to leave the field after bowling 9.2 overs without securing a wicket. The PCB noted that “Naseem injured his right shoulder during the match against India. He continues to be monitored by the team’s medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the ICC men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.”

Furthermore, Pakistan missed the services of Haris Rauf due to a side strain during the same game. The PCB provided an update on his condition, stating, “Haris Rauf, who did not bowl on the reserve day of Pakistan vs India contest as a precautionary measure, continues to recover well after he felt discomfort in his right flank on the first day of the match.”

Both Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are pivotal assets for the team, and the PCB emphasized their commitment to providing them with the best possible care as they prepare for the crucial upcoming World Cup matches.