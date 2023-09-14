President Murmu Initiates ‘Ayushman Bhav’ Drive

President Droupadi Murmu officially launched the ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign on September 13, a landmark initiative designed to revolutionize healthcare across the nation. Building on the achievements of the Ayushman Bharat program, this campaign aims to usher in a new era of comprehensive healthcare services, reaching every village and town in India.

The campaign’s implementation strategy revolves around the concept of creating “healthy villages” and “healthy gram panchayats,” setting the stage for achieving Universal Health Coverage. It embodies a collaborative ethos, bringing together government sectors, civil society organizations, and communities in pursuit of a common goal: ensuring that essential health services are accessible to every individual, leaving no one behind.

Scheduled to run during the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ fortnight, from September 17 to October 2, the campaign operates in tandem with gram panchayats, the health department, other government entities, and local elected bodies in both rural and urban areas. This collective effort aims to saturate healthcare coverage through three integral components:

i) **Ayushman-Apke Dwar 3.0:** This initiative seeks to provide Ayushman cards to eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) scheme, expanding access to vital healthcare services.

ii) **Ayushman Melas:** These gatherings, hosted at Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs), facilitate the creation of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs and issuance of Ayushman Bharat cards. They also offer early diagnosis, comprehensive primary healthcare services, tele-consultations with specialists, and appropriate referrals.

iii) **Ayushman Sabhas:** Village and panchayat gatherings under Ayushman Sabhas play a pivotal role in distributing Ayushman cards, generating ABHA IDs, and raising awareness about crucial health schemes and diseases, including non-communicable diseases, tuberculosis, sickle cell disease, and organizing blood and organ donation drives.

In recognition of their efforts, panchayats that successfully saturate healthcare schemes will attain the prestigious titles of ‘Ayushman Gram Panchayat’ or ‘Ayushman Urban Ward,’ signifying their commitment to equitable healthcare provision. This campaign embodies a transformative approach to healthcare, one that aspires to touch every citizen’s life and well-being.