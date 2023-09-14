Rajasthan policeman prints pamphlets, asks for BJP ticket to run in assembly elections

A police station’s station house officer (SHO) was transferred to police lines after leaflets with his uniformed photo asking for a BJP ticket to run in the assembly elections surfaced in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district.

According to the police, Prem Singh Bhaskar, the station house officer (SHO) of the Vair police station, had leaflets with his picture in uniform printed on them and claimed to be a potential BJP candidate for the Basedi assembly seat in the Dholpur district.

Details on his political and familial history were also included in the pamphlets.

The SHO was dismissed from the police station and deployed to the police lines after senior officials became aware of his participation in political activities.

‘The SHO has been removed with immediate effect for his involvement in political activities,’ a senior official said.

Bhaskar acknowledged that he had submitted an application for voluntary retirement when contacted. The SHO stated that he has worked for the police department for 34 years and indicated a desire to become a politician to benefit society.

‘I intend to run for the Basedi seat in the assembly on the BJP ticket. I submitted a VRS application,’ he declared.