Remote Wayanad Tribal Hamlets: EVMs on Voter Outreach Mission

With the Indian general election looming on the horizon, the Wayanad district administration’s election division has embarked on an intensive campaign deep within the remote jungle hamlets of the Kattunaikka tribe. Their rallying cry in the native tongue, “Nanna Bottu, Nanna Avakasa” (My Vote, My Right), resonates as they introduce improved voting machines and enroll new voters in these secluded hamlets nestled along the Kerala-Karnataka border.

This campaign holds immense significance due to Wayanad’s distinction as having the largest tribal population in the state, comprising a formidable 18.53 percent of the total population. Launched on Tuesday under the aegis of the District Electoral Literacy Club (DELC) and SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation), in collaboration with various institutions and organizations, the campaign took off in the tribal settlements of Begur and Nedunthana, located within the tribal-dominated Tirunelli panchayat.

Rajesh Kumar, the DELC district coordinator, shed light on the selection of these settlements, where the majority of inhabitants belong to the Kattunaikka and Vettakuruma tribes, living separately from other communities in their self-contained jungle domains. “Most of these villagers engage in agrarian activities across the border,” he noted, pointing out that Tuesday was chosen for the campaign, aligning with the traditional ‘market day’ holiday in parts of Karnataka.

For the community members, including women and children, this encounter with the voting machines, which they had previously only encountered at polling booths during Election Day, was a novel experience. Inquisitive youngsters bombarded the demonstration team with questions, seeking to understand the functioning of the machines and the importance of voter registration. Meanwhile, women listened attentively a few steps away.

The team of officials not only introduced the machines but also actively enrolled new voters, corrected anomalies in voter’s identity cards, and encouraged women and new voters to engage in the voting process from the comfort of their homes.

Deputy Collector (election) S Jayakumar spearheaded this campaign, with the active involvement of institutions like Vimal Jyothi Institute of Management, Kannur, Community Radio Mattoli (Wayanad), and staff from the Mananthavadi taluk office. This concerted effort marks a significant stride toward empowering remote tribal hamlets and ensuring their voices are heard in the upcoming elections.