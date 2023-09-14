Three Arrested for Assault on Thrissur Police Officer

Three individuals found themselves in police custody on Wednesday due to their involvement in a violent incident targeting a civil police officer from the Cherpu police station. The culprits responsible for this event, which unfolded on Tuesday evening, have been identified as Chovvur Maliekal Jinu Jose (27), his elder brother Mijo Jose (29), and their associate, Manammel Veettil Aneesh (47), who hails from Irinjalakuda and aided them in their escape. Their apprehension occurred in Pudukkad after law enforcement authorities blocked the National Highway.

The incident transpired around 7.30 pm on Tuesday when Jose, the primary suspect, assaulted the Civil Police Officer (CPO) and police driver, Sunilkumar, with a machete, causing an injury to the CPO’s face. A police officer who participated in the search operation recounted, “A police team had visited Jose’s residence on Tuesday following reports of his disruptive behavior in the locality while inebriated. The suspect aggressively advanced towards the police with a machete, resulting in the CPO sustaining an injury behind the eye.”

Following the attack, Jose and his elder brother Mijo Jose fled in a car. Subsequently, they abandoned the vehicle and reached out to their friend Aneesh for assistance in escaping in his car. The situation took a turn when a police team led by Pudukkad Sub-Inspector intercepted their vehicle on the highway.

As per law enforcement sources, the Jose brothers had a history of criminal activities dating back to their youth. “In 2019, they were convicted of the murder of two individuals within the jurisdiction of Peramangalam Police. Both of them have accumulated numerous cases involving robbery, theft, and drug-related offenses across various police stations, including Cherpu, Peramangalam, and Thrissur Town West,” revealed an officer familiar with their criminal records.