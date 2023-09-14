Vellappally Natesan Accuses Ganesh Kumar of Money and Women Pursuits

SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan didn’t mince words as he addressed the recent CBI report implicating Pathanapuram MLA KB Ganesh Kumar in an alleged conspiracy related to the solar scam and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Natesan vehemently criticized Kumar, branding him as a man revolting for his alleged pursuits of women and money. Moreover, he expressed strong disapproval of Kumar’s elevation to the ministerial position, seeing it as a degradation of democracy.

In Natesan’s own words, he stated, “Kalanjoor Madhu is an honorable man. A person without even an iota of dignity has ascended to the top of NSS after trampling him. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan is a chameleon who changes colors according to the situation. He is dark inside-out. He is a political Chanakya who changes sides every minute. The solar case was his substandard idea to attain power. If the conspiracy is investigated, more Congress leaders will be caught. If Ganesh is made a minister, the image of the government will be affected. Everything Fenni Balakrishnan says is a lie.

I have not intervened to add or remove anyone’s name. Chandy Oommen’s success in Puthupally was due to the divine treatment given to Oommen Chandy by the media. The CBI report has brought out the names of all back-stabbing individuals. Ganesh Kumar is a person who cheated his father and sister. He should never be made a minister. He corrupts democracy. He believes that he can do anything because he’s a filmmaker,” Natesan added.