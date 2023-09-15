A rare and unique photo of a macaque riding a deer for fun in a forest is winning hearts

While it may appear to be a manipulated image, it is, in fact, a genuine and extraordinary photograph capturing the playful interaction between a macaque and a deer in a forest.

Entitled “Forest Rodeo,” this unique photo was taken on Japan’s Yakushima Island by photographer Atsuyuki Ohshima, and it has been touching hearts worldwide.

The image vividly portrays a macaque leisurely perched on the back of a deer, both creatures engaging with the camera.

Upon sharing the picture on Instagram, Ohshima added that it was snapped just after the monkey had launched itself onto a sika deer, using a tree as a sort of springboard.

This occurrence is not entirely unusual, as there have been previous reports of macaques enjoying rides on sika deer.

In 2017, a study documented mating behavior between a male Japanese macaque and a female sika deer on Yakushima Island, Japan.

While it’s known that Japanese macaques sometimes ride on deer, in one particular case, an individual exhibited unmistakable sexual behavior towards several female deer. The study noted that some deer attempted to escape, while others seemed to accept the mounting.

Ohshima’s photograph earned recognition as one of the 16 commended photos in this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, an event organized and hosted by the Natural History Museum in London.