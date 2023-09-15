Alencier Calls for Strong Male Representation at State Film Awards, Rejects Female Sculpture Temptation

During the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards ceremony in 2022, Malayalam actor Alencier Ley Lopez made a controversial statement that raised eyebrows. The event, hosted by the Chalachithra Academy at the Nishagandhi Auditorium, saw Alencier being honored with a Special Jury Award for his remarkable performance in the movie ‘Appan,’ presented to him by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In his acceptance speech, Alencier expressed his dissatisfaction with the choice of trophies given to the winners. He said, “Do not tempt us by giving woman trophies. In a state with a manly chief minister, give us a sculpture with man’s strength.” The state film awards traditionally featured sculptures resembling dancing women as trophies.

Directing his remarks towards Gautam Ghose, the head of the jury for the Kerala State Film Awards, Alencier advocated that even the winners of the Special Jury mention deserved a golden sculpture because it was a ‘special’ recognition.

Furthermore, he raised concerns about the cash award, emphasizing that it was insufficient. Alencier made a plea, stating, “…do not insult us by giving Rs 25,000; please increase the reward.” His comments stirred a significant debate within the film industry and the public, with many questioning the appropriateness of his statements.