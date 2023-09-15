Alencier Ley Lopez: ‘Don’t Come to Me to Teach Morality’

Alencier Ley Lopez, the Malayalam film actor, vehemently defended himself against critics who accused him of making misogynistic remarks during the State Film Awards presentation. He rebuked those attempting to lecture him on morality, stating, “Don’t come to me to teach morality. The only abuser in Malayalam cinema, the one who always abuses… There are many who deserve that epithet. Don’t provoke me too much.”

Despite the controversy, Alencier was honored with a Special Jury Award for his outstanding performance in ‘Appan,’ presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. During his acceptance speech, he made a provocative statement: “Do not tempt us by giving women trophies. In a state with a manly chief minister, give us a sculpture with man’s strength.” He humorously added that he would retire from acting only when he receives ‘manly’ sculptures, along with criticism of the modest cash prize, saying, “…do not insult us by giving Rs 25,000. Please increase the reward.”

Alencier clarified that his comments were not a protest against the Chief Minister leaving the stage early, refuting allegations of ulterior motives. He expressed frustration at being unfairly targeted due to his profession, stating, “It’s not only women, but men too face various issues in the cine field. The actors who we call ‘Junior artists’ suffer the worst.” He defended his choice to make such comments on the big stage, asserting, “If not the big stage, where will I make such a comment?”