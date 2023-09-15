Anantnag Clash: 4 Killed, Security Forces’ Anti-Terror Op Ongoing

In a tragic incident that unfolded on Wednesday morning in the dense Gadole forests of Kokernag in Anantnag district, four valiant security forces personnel met with the ultimate sacrifice. Among them were Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat, alongside a dedicated soldier.

As the nation mourns this heart-wrenching loss, a relentless anti-terrorist operation led by our steadfast security forces continues to unfold in the region, a testament to their unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation’s peace and security.

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with Army’s XV Corps commander Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, came together to pay their respects to Colonel Singh and Major Dhonchak, honoring their unwavering bravery and sacrifice. In a solemn ceremony at the Badamibagh cantonment, Sinha, Lt Gen Ghai, and Army officers laid wreaths on the coffins carrying the mortal remains of these two gallant officers.

In a heartfelt tribute, Lieutenant Governor Sinha conveyed, “Paid homage to brave sons of Maa Bharti, Col Manpreet Singh and Major Aashish Dhonchak, who made the supreme sacrifice in an anti-terror operation in Anantnag. My deepest condolences to their families. The grateful nation will forever remain indebted to the bravehearts.”

The nation prepares to bid a final farewell to these heroes as the bodies of the fallen personnel will be flown to their respective hometowns. Colonel Singh, hailing from Mohali in Punjab, and Major Dhonchak, a son of Panipat in Haryana, will be laid to rest with full military honors on Friday, a solemn occasion to remember their dedication and valor.