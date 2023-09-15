Another Nipah case reported in Kerala

In Kerala’s Kozhikode district, another case of Nipah infection has been officially diagnosed, according to a statement from the office of State Health Minister Veena George. The affected individual is a 39-year-old man whose test results have confirmed the presence of the Nipah virus. He had been under observation at a hospital and had initially sought treatment at a private healthcare facility where individuals who later tested positive for Nipah had previously received treatment for unrelated conditions. This latest case brings the total number of Nipah cases in Kozhikode to six. The situation is being closely monitored by health authorities to prevent further spread of the virus.