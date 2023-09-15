Apple starts taking pre-orders admist early signs of strong demand for iPhone 15 models

Customers in China eager to purchase Apple’s latest iPhone 15 Pro Max may need to exercise patience as the company’s website indicates a waiting period of 4-5 weeks for the smartphone. Pre-orders have commenced, and there are early indications of robust demand.

For those interested in the iPhone 15 Pro, the wait is slightly shorter at 2-3 weeks. Previously, the company stated that it could deliver the iPhone 15 by September 22, the day the phone becomes available in stores.

The iPhone 15 Plus has an eight working day waiting period in China.

According to Reuters, more than 3.4 million reservations have been made on JD.com for all four models.

Ivan Lam, a senior analyst at Counterpoint, suggested to Reuters that these reservation volumes on JD.com were reasonable, as it is one of Apple’s major sales channels in China.

“Since the decline of Huawei, the iPhone has been able to attract a massive number of consumers in the more than $600 segment. The new iPhone 15 series, especially the Pro series, will be a good choice for the installed base who are using iPhone 11/12 and looking for an update replacement,” he noted.

“However, there’s no doubt that the new Mate 60 series will be a challenge to the iPhone this year.”

China ranks as Apple’s third-largest market for the iPhone. The performance of the iPhone 15 will be closely monitored, especially following the recent launch of Huawei’s new smartphone, which features an advanced chip.

Analysts suggest that Huawei could make a comeback with its Mate 60 series. The Chinese tech firm was once the world’s largest smartphone maker, but US export controls significantly impacted its business.

Last week, Chinese state media reported that better-than-expected sales of the Mate 60 series prompted Huawei to increase its second-half shipment targets by 20 percent. The company’s forecast for overall new smartphone shipments in 2023 is at least 40 million units.