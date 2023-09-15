Baby movie producers given warnings by Hyderabad Police for scene depicts drug usage

The Telugu film ‘Baby’ s producers received warnings from the Hyderabad Police on Thursday due to an alleged drug abuse promotion in a scene from the movie.

The Anti-Narcotics Bureau was instructed to meet with the film’s authors by the advisory notice. Additionally, it advised the filmmakers not to promote drug usage in their works.

According to CV Anand, the city police commissioner, films ‘play an important role in influencing the public’ and it is the duty of filmmakers to make sure that nothing that promotes such things is included in their work.

The head cop added that filmmakers needed to have the ‘right attitude’ and that the police weren’t trying to bother them.

The Mass Movie Makers production company, director Sai Rajesh Neelam, producer Srinivas Kumar Naidu, actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and actor Kirrak Seetha have all received the notice.

Anand, who is also the Director of the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB), said that authorities will be watching films carefully to look for any drug promotion.

Five local guys and three international drug dealers were also detained, according to the police. Cocaine, MDMA, and ecstasy pills worth Rs 10 lakhs were taken from their possession by the police. The Nigerian nationals who were detained, according to the police, were involved in narcotics transactions in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.