Bail hearing for Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development Corporation case postponed to September 19

On Friday, a local court in Vijayawada postponed until September 19 the hearing of two bail requests that TDP Chairman N Chandrababu Naidu had submitted.

In addition to a standard bail petition, Naidu submitted an interim bail petition after being held in detention for 14 days for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, causing a loss of more than Rs 300 crore to the state government.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Y N Vivekananda, who is defending the CID, ‘the court heard the matters in detail and directed the matter to be posted to Tuesday, September 19, so that we (CID lawyers) can file a counter affidavit.’

He claimed that the CID team of solicitors had filed representations on the merits of the case and opposed both bail requests based on their maintainability.

Vivekananda stated that they have asked the lower Court to take it up on September 19 so that the directives issued by the High Court may have a binding effect on this Court. This is due to Naidu’s legal team not filing a counter affidavit to the CID custody seeking petition as well as the High Court being preoccupied with these matters.

The special public prosecutor claims that Naidu’s bail petitions cannot be upheld under the law or on the basis of the evidence because both the interim bail application and the main bail application were submitted under the same sections and no conditions were included to distinguish the two bail applications.

He pointed out that the same problems were seen by the Anti-Corruption Bureau court as well.

Vivekananda further emphasised that because Naidu is currently in remand, an interim bail is not maintainable.

He added that the CID has requested an extension till September 19 in order to file a counter. He claimed that Naidu’s attorneys requested the petitions be dismissed in order to purchase time rather than submitting counters to CID custody petitions, but they insisted on filing the counter on 19 September instead.

J Sudharshana Reddy, the director of prosecutions in Andhra Pradesh, noted that detainees are typically released on bail for 24 to 48 hours after filing an application for interim relief due to family circumstances.

Naidu contested all of the accusations made against him in the interim bail petition and said there was no prima facie evidence on file.

He is currently being held in the central prison in Rajamahendravaram.