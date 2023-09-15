China sanctions two US defence companies for supplying arms to Taiwan

China has imposed sanctions on two US defense companies, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, for their involvement in supplying arms to Taiwan. The announcement was made by China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, who stated that these punitive measures are being implemented under China’s Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law.

Mao Ning emphasized that the United States should adhere to the one-China principle, cease military cooperation with Taiwan, halt arms sales to the island, or face forceful retaliation from China. The spokesperson identified Lockheed Martin Corp’s branch in Missouri as the primary contractor responsible for selling arms to Taiwan on August 24, and Northrop Grumman’s repeated involvement in weapon sales to Taipei.

Under the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law of the People’s Republic of China, the country has decided to impose sanctions on these two US defense companies. This is not the first instance of China imposing sanctions on American companies for supplying arms to Taiwan. However, the effectiveness of these proposed sanctions remains uncertain, as neither company sells arms to China.

The United States Congress authorizes the provision of weapons to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act. Historically, the US has sold arms to Taiwan, but in August, the administration approved direct US military assistance to Taiwan under a foreign aid program.

Just last month, US President Joe Biden approved the transfer of up to $80 million in funds to Taiwan as part of the Foreign Military Financing program, as notified to Congress.

These sanctions come amid escalating tensions between China and Taiwan, with China deploying warplanes and navy ships near the island. A Chinese naval formation, led by the aircraft carrier Shandong, recently passed within 60 nautical miles of Taiwan’s southeast. Additionally, Taiwan has reported numerous Chinese fighters, bombers, and other aircraft entering its air defense zone in recent days.

China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that should accept Chinese sovereignty, and it has not ruled out the use of force to achieve this objective.