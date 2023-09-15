Fitch retains India’s growth forecast

New Delhi: International rating agency, Fitch Ratings retained India’s growth forecast for the current fiscal. Fitch Ratings retained the growth forecast at 6.3% for current fiscal. It also forecasted 6.5% growth for the next fiscal.

‘The Indian economy continues to show resilience despite tighter monetary policy and weakness in exports, with growth outpacing other countries in the region,’ said Fitch.

The Indian economy grew 7.8% in the April-June quarter of current fiscal on strong services sector activity and robust demand.

Meanwhile, the consumer price index-based retail inflation in India stood at 6.8% in August, following 7.4% in July and 4.9% in June. Fitch attributed this increase to sharp rises in the prices of items like tomatoes and other food products.