Gulf country announces partial road closure for four months

Muscat: Authorities in Oman have announced a partial road closure for four months. The Royal Oman Police (ROP), in coordination with Muscat Municipality, will completely close Al Jabal Road (Aqbat Al Amerat Street) for those coming from Al Amerat towards the Wilayat of Bawshar.

The road closure will start from Saturday, September 16, 2023, with the opening of one lane during the morning peak period (5-9 a.m.). The road closure is for the purpose of necessary maintenance.

The authorities urged all residents to be careful and to follow the traffic instructions shown on the website, and use the alternative road (Wadi Adi Road) to avoid traffic congestion.