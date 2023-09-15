‘India’ Shuns 14 TV Anchors, Refuses News Debate Participation

The INDIA alliance of opposition parties has taken a significant decision regarding their participation in prime-time debates. They have chosen to abstain from engaging in discussions hosted by 14 television anchors, specifically those perceived to be aligned with the ruling BJP. This decision, as per a statement issued by the INDIA Coordination Committee on September 13, means that INDIA party representatives will not partake in shows or events hosted by these particular anchors.

The list of these anchors includes prominent names in Indian journalism such as Aditi Tyagi (Bharat Express), Aman Chopra (News18 India), Amish Devgan (News18 India), and others. It’s noteworthy that the order of listing was alphabetical, as clarified by Aditi Tyagi in a Hindi post on X, where she proudly declared her place on the list. Sudhir Chaudhari also commented on this development, emphasizing that these journalists have been recognized for not yielding to political pressures.

Amit Malviya, the head of BJP’s IT cell, viewed this list as a badge of honor for the journalists who remained steadfast. He commended them for not compromising their journalistic integrity in the face of opposition expectations.

This decision by the INDIA alliance comes in the context of their preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where over two dozen opposition parties have united under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). It reflects their strategy in navigating the media landscape as they approach this significant political event.