Know how to lead a healthy sexual life

There are several factors that turn out to be major hindrances to a healthy sexual life. Several studies have pointed out reasons why women lack sexual desire and are unable to communicate their needs to their partners.

A study published in the Archives of Sexual Behaviour revealed the connection between increased household work and a lack of sexual desire. The researchers concluded that those women who are burdened with household chores and do not receive much help from their partners are most likely not willing to indulge in sexual activities in a relationship.

Another study undertaken by the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy tried to analyse the role of gendered sexual scripts as a potential barrier to women’s sexual pleasure and understand people’s awareness of the clitoris. The researchers found that there was a lack of knowledge among women about their bodies.

Female sexual dysfunction can develop at any stage of life. Sexual dysfunction in women is manifested as a lack of sexual arousal, pain, orgasmic disorders, etc.

Simple tips to overcome these issues:

Be self-aware- Educating yourself about the problems as well as understanding how your body functions can be beneficial.

Take note of your fantasies- This activity might help you examine possible activities you think would be a turn-on for you.

Emotional stability and trust- A positive response can help you feel more attracted towards your partner and increase your sexual desire.

Positive body image- Once you start having a positive attitude towards yourself, you will be more confident in intimate circumstances with your partner.