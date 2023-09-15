Malabar’s Delight: Succulent Mappila Fried Chicken

When it comes to chicken dishes, fried chicken is a universal favorite, appealing to both the young and the young at heart. Its irresistibly crispy texture can be prepared in countless ways, and in the vibrant culinary landscape of Kerala, spicy variations hold a special place.

In the heart of Kerala’s culinary culture lies the Malabar-style Mappila chicken fry, a dish that effortlessly comes to life with readily available spices. This delectable delight enjoys popularity across both the northern and southern regions of Kerala, often accompanying fragrant ghee rice. Below, you’ll find the recipe for this mouthwatering fried chicken:

Ingredients

– 300 gms chicken

– 15 gms Kashmiri chilly powder

– 4 gms yellow turmeric powder

– 20 ml lemon juice

– 5 gms pepper powder

– 10 gms maida (refined flour)

– 25 gms scraped coconut

– Coconut oil for frying

– Salt to taste

– 5 gms garam masala powder

– 10 gms ginger-garlic paste

– 5 gms curry leaves

Preparation

1. Begin by thoroughly washing the chicken and cutting it into small, bite-sized pieces.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine the Kashmiri chilly powder, yellow turmeric powder, pepper powder, scraped coconut, maida, garam masala, and ginger-garlic paste with the chicken pieces.

3. Don’t forget to add a pinch of salt and a generous squeeze of lemon juice to the mix.

4. Allow the chicken to marinate in this flavorful blend for a minimum of 30 minutes.

5. Heat coconut oil in a frying pan.

6. Carefully add the marinated chicken pieces to the hot oil and fry them to golden perfection.

7. You can also roast some curry leaves in the same pan for added flavor.

8. In no time, your crispy and incredibly tasty Mappila chicken will be ready to savor.

This recipe captures the essence of Malabar cuisine, offering a spicy and aromatic journey that’s bound to delight your taste buds.