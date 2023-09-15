Mini Veg puff recipe: Delicious snack for evening

Sure, here’s a simple recipe for Mini Veg Puffs:

Ingredients:

– Puff pastry sheets (store-bought or homemade)

– 2 cups mixed vegetables (e.g., peas, carrots, corn, beans), finely chopped

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 tsp ginger, grated

– 1 tsp cumin seeds

– 1/2 tsp red chili powder (adjust to taste)

– 1/2 tsp garam masala

– Salt to taste

– 2 tbsp oil

– 2-3 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, chopped

– 1 egg (for egg wash, optional)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven according to the puff pastry package instructions.

2. Heat oil in a pan on medium heat. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter.

3. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent.

4. Add minced garlic and grated ginger, and sauté for another minute until fragrant.

5. Add the finely chopped mixed vegetables, red chili powder, garam masala, and salt. Stir well.

6. Cover and cook the vegetables on medium-low heat until they are tender, stirring occasionally. This may take about 10-15 minutes. Make sure there is no moisture left in the vegetable mixture.

7. Once the mixture is dry, remove it from heat and let it cool down.

8. While the vegetable mixture is cooling, prepare your puff pastry sheets. Roll them out if necessary and cut them into small squares or rectangles.

9. Place a spoonful of the cooled vegetable mixture in the center of each puff pastry square.

10. Fold the pastry over the filling to create a triangle or rectangle shape. Seal the edges by pressing with a fork.

11. Optional: Beat an egg and brush it over the tops of the pastry for a shiny finish.

12. Place the mini veg puffs on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

13. Bake in the preheated oven as per the puff pastry package instructions, typically around 15-20 minutes, or until they turn golden brown and crispy.

14. Once done, remove from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes.

15. Garnish with chopped fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.