Motorola launches Edge 40 Neo: Details

Mumbai: Motorola Edge 40 Neo was launched in the European, Middle Eastern, and African markets. The handset is confirmed to be released in India on September 21. The 12GB + 256GB storage variant of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,400). It is offered in Black Beauty, Caneel Bay, and Soothing Sea colours.

Sporting a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) pOLED display, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo comes with a refresh rate of 144Hz, peak brightness level of 1300 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The dual nano SIM-supported handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC paired with Mali-G610 MC1 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of uMCP inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 13-based MyUX OS.

The dual rear camera of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 32-megapixel front camera.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. It also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone also supports 5G, 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity.