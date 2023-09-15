Nipah virus antibody samples arrive in Kerala for testing in mobile lab

In response to a Nipah virus outbreak in Kozhikode district, Kerala, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has provided the state with the requested monoclonal antibody to combat the virus. Additionally, a mobile laboratory has been dispatched to the affected area, allowing the state to conduct on-site testing of samples. This antibody is currently the government’s primary option for treating infections, although its clinical effectiveness has yet to be established.

The ICMR’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune sent its mobile BSL-3 laboratory to Kozhikode to facilitate local testing of virus samples after the district reported five cases, including two fatalities. Thankfully, initial test results for 11 samples have come back negative for the Nipah virus, providing some relief to the state. However, 15 more samples from individuals in high-risk contact categories are awaiting testing.

A central team of experts from various institutions has been deployed to Kerala to assess the situation and support the state government in managing the Nipah infection. Furthermore, efforts are underway to collect samples from bats to determine the virus’s presence. The deployment of the ICMR’s mobile laboratory aims to expedite testing and detection of the infection at the district level, eliminating the need to send samples to Pune. This outbreak marks the fourth occurrence of the Nipah virus in Kerala, with previous cases in 2018, 2019, and 2021.