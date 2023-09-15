Poco launches new RAM and storage variant of M6 Pro 5G in India: Details

Mumbai: Poco has introduced a new RAM and storage variant of the Poco M6 Pro 5G in India. The smartphone initially debuted in India in August. It was launched in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. The new 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Poco M6 Pro 5G will go on sale via Flipkart from September 14. The new Poco M6 Pro 5G variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 11,999. The smartphone comes in Power Black and Forest Green colours.

Poco M6 Pro 5G features a 6.79-inch full-HD+ display offering a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone displays also gets Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. The handset runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

Also Read: Yamaha launches 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition: Details

The Poco M6 Pro 5G offers a dual camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel AI sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it houses an 8-megapixel camera. The Poco M6 Pro 5G ships with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.