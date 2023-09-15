Tecno launches new laptop in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Tecno launched new thin and lightweight laptop in India. The laptop named Megabook T1 is priced in India at Rs. 37,999 for the Core i3 configuration whereas the Core i5, and Core i7 configurations of the new laptop are priced at Rs. 47,999 and Rs. 57,999, respectively. The laptop is available in Denim Blue, Space Grey, and Moonshine Silver colours.

Equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD+ display with 350 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage, the Tecno Megabook T1 variants are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7 processors, 16 GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The laptop features a backlit keyboard and has TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certification. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box.

The Megabook T1 comes with a power key mounted fingerprint sensor. The laptop packs a 70Whr battery unit with support for a 65W PD ultra-fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It is claimed to offer up to 17.5 hours of total battery life. The new Tecno Megabook T1 features a VC cooling system.

The Tecno Megabook T1 is equipped with DTS X speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. It also features nine connectivity ports, including dual USB 3.0 ports, USB 3.1 Type-C, HDMI 1.4, USB 3.1 Type-A, a dedicated SD Card slot and a 3.5mm audio jack.The laptop features a 2-megapixel full HD webcam.