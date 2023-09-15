Three Real Madrid Youngsters Arrested in Alleged Minor Sex Video Case

Spanish authorities made headlines on Thursday as they arrested three youth players from Real Madrid, accusing them of distributing a sexual video involving a minor. These arrests have intensified the ongoing debate surrounding sexism and macho culture within Spanish soccer. Notably, the detained players, who are not minors themselves, were subsequently released following a court decision, after the police had seized data from their mobile phones, according to a police statement.

The origins of this case trace back to a complaint filed by the mother of a 16-year-old girl in the Canary Islands. The complaint alleges the existence of a sexual video, even though the girl insisted that the encounters were consensual. The recording, however, occurred without her consent in June, and she had only recently become aware of its existence.

These arrests have occurred against the backdrop of allegations of sexual misconduct involving former soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales. Last month, Rubiales kissed Spain’s World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso on the lips, sparking outrage similar to the Me Too movement. In response to mounting pressure, Rubiales resigned on Sunday, maintaining that the kiss was consensual.

According to the police, the three individuals were detained at the Real Madrid sports complex in Madrid, while a fourth player is currently under investigation. Among those arrested, one belongs to the reserve team, and the other two are members of the third team. Real Madrid issued a statement acknowledging that four youth team players had been questioned by the police “in connection with a complaint about an alleged release of a private video via WhatsApp.”

El Confidencial newspaper has reported that the primary focus of the investigation centers on a player from the third team, who allegedly recorded his sexual encounter with the 16-year-old victim. All three players are suspected of committing a felony under Spanish criminal law, classified as “revealing secrets of a sexual nature,” according to a police spokesperson.