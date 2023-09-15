UK PM Rishi Sunak orders ban on American XL bully breed after man dies in dog attack

A man in central England has died from severe injuries sustained in a dog attack, marking the latest in a series of incidents in the United Kingdom that have prompted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to pledge action.

Emergency services reported that they responded to a call on Thursday (September 14) regarding a man who had suffered critical injuries after being attacked by two dogs near Birmingham.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service stated, “Upon arrival, we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.”

“Unfortunately, after arriving at the hospital, despite the best efforts, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him, and he was confirmed deceased.”

Staffordshire Police released a statement indicating that a 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of having dogs that were dangerously out of control.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on Friday, posted a video on his official social media account, stating that it is clear the attacks were not isolated incidents but rather a pattern of behavior.

“It’s clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs. It’s a pattern of behavior and it cannot go on,” he said.

“While owners already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public,” Sunak added.

“Today I have tasked ministers to bring together police and experts to firstly define the breed of dogs behind these attacks with a view to then outlawing it,” the UK PM said.

Sunak emphasized the importance of identifying the breed to ensure public safety.

“We will then ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act, and new laws will be in place by the end of the year,” he added.

“These dogs are dangerous. I want to reassure the public that we will take all necessary steps to keep people safe,” he concluded.

On Saturday (September 9), an 11-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after being attacked by an American bully XL and Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed puppy.

This incident prompted Interior Minister Suella Braverman to seek “urgent advice” on whether the American bully XL breed should be banned.

Braverman expressed her shock and concern, describing the American XL Bully as a significant and lethal threat to communities, especially children. She called for immediate action.

The Dangerous Dogs Act in the UK prohibits certain types of dogs in private possession if they get dangerously out of control in a public place or a private place. The law also allows for such dogs to be seized by authorities.

Currently, the UK bans four dog breeds, including the pitbull terrier, Japanese tosa, dogo Argentino, and fila Brasileiro, under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

It’s worth noting that the XL Bully is not officially recognized as a distinct breed by the UK’s Kennel Club. The Kennel Club opposes breed-specific bans, emphasizing that responsible ownership and training play a pivotal role in preventing dog-related incidents, rather than focusing solely on specific breeds.

The term “bully breeds” originated from their historical use in blood sports like bull baiting, characterized by their muscular build and heavier bone structure compared to pit bulls.