Absence of Modi, Xi, and Putin at UN General Assembly Session on September 18

Leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 18. The session’s key focus will be the ongoing Ukraine conflict and Global South issues, with some nations feeling that the Ukraine situation overshadows their concerns. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who previously addressed the General Assembly via video, plans to speak in person on September 19 and at the Security Council on September 20. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will also attend but won’t directly face Zelenskyy, staying in a separate chamber.

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will participate on September 26. Russia will be represented by Lavrov, and China by Vice-President Han Zheng. The Ukraine-Russia conflict will be a major topic, along with issues concerning the Global South. Diplomats from these regions hope their concerns are addressed, and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, aimed at ending extreme poverty and protecting the environment, may receive attention.

US President Joe Biden will speak on September 19, raising the possibility of discussing UNSC reform and India’s permanent seat. Other topics include the Black Sea grain initiative and climate change, leading up to the COP28 Summit in Dubai in November.