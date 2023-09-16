Babu Antony Excels in Swift Action Sequences!

For the renowned action icon of Malayalam cinema, Babu Antony, his experience working on ‘RDX’ was nothing short of surreal. As he delved into Karate and wielded Nunchaku once again, he found himself transported back to the early days of his career, particularly his debut film, ‘Chilambu.’ Babu proudly recalls being the first actor to undertake single and double Nunchaku fights in Malayalam cinema’s history. He reminisced, “In ‘Chilambu,’ we witnessed a clash between Karate and Kalari, and that marked the pioneering use of Nunchaku in Malayalam cinema. Back then, these were the authentic Nunchaku, not the rubberized versions we use today. The Nunchaku I possess is nearly 45 years old and resides in my Houston home. I honed my skills with this very weapon for my initial ventures.”

Describing the Nunchaku’s unique qualities, Babu elaborated, “The Nunchaku doesn’t require martial arts expertise merely to spin it. When integrated with martial arts, it serves as a defensive weapon. Every spin serves a purpose, stirring momentum until it reaches its target. Afterward, it returns to a dynamic state, allowing you to place it beneath your shoulders. Subsequently, you shift it to your other hand for defensive maneuvers. While some may spin it for display, in martial arts, it transforms into a potent weapon. Interestingly, this weapon has a historical role in grain processing in China and Japan.”

Revisiting the use of Nunchaku in ‘RDX’ after many years filled Babu with joy. He had preserved it for a high-budget production, as he didn’t want to overexpose it in every project. He explained, “The opportunity arose when I was approached for ‘RDX,’ considering the current trend of pan-Indian films. A substantial budget film is now in the works, with me in mind. Previously, I mostly worked on small-budget projects like ‘Chantha’ and ‘Kadal,’ where we utilized basic cameras and techniques. However, technology has evolved immensely, enabling elaborate scenes like boat and helicopter chases with the aid of graphics. To be candid, I’m eagerly awaiting such projects. So far, I haven’t been able to execute the action film I’ve envisioned, but I’m hopeful for better opportunities.”

Reflecting on his ‘RDX’ experience, Babu shared, “Working on ‘RDX’ was an incredible journey. The young actors in the film displayed remarkable dedication, even though they were not initially trained in martial arts. They learned the art and gave their best. Sophia Paul, the producer, has a profound passion for action films. Nahas, the director, captured some remarkable shots, and the script preserved the essence of mass moments. Special credit goes to Anbarivu for his exceptional action choreography. In fact, Nahas himself admitted that they exceeded his expectations. Initially concerned that my brief appearance might overshadow the climax scenes, I received tremendous support from the team. I had more to offer, but Nahas felt it might make the others feel inadequate.”

Concluding, Babu Antony expressed his desire for more projects like ‘RDX,’ stating, “If I’m offered more films of this caliber, I can further showcase my martial arts skills effectively. I hope for more action-packed sequences because I don’t require extended time for action scenes. In fact, I completed the climax fight in just 30 minutes. Given my familiarity with action sequences, I can execute them swiftly, unlike those less comfortable with stunts. I’m eagerly looking forward to more such opportunities.”