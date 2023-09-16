BMW launches 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature in India: Price, features

Mumbai: High-performance car manufacturer BMW has launched its 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature in India. The car has been introduced at the starting price of Rs 75.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be produced at the company’s plant in Chennai. Interested customers can now pre-book the car either from BMW’s authorized showroom or online by visiting BMW’s official website.

The car features a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument panel, a 12.3-inch infotainment unit, two 10.25-inch touchscreen monitors for the rear seat passengers (all embedded with BMW Operating System 7.0), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon Surround Sound system, wireless charging, BMW’s gesture control, ambient lighting and much more.

Safety features include six airbags, attentiveness assistance, ABS with brake assist, dynamic stability control, dynamic traction control, electronic differential lock control, cornering brake control, electric parking brake with auto hold, ISOFIX child seat mounting, etc.

The sedan is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine developing a peak output of 254 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. This motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.