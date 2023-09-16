Chinese Tea Sneaks Narcotics into Andaman & Nicobar, Islanders Unknowingly Hooked

In a startling turn of events, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands became unwitting hosts to a covert drug operation hidden behind the façade of innocuous “Chinese tea.” These seemingly harmless packets, which washed ashore at various locations across the archipelago, held a dark secret – they were laden with narcotic drugs worth crores of rupees. The unsuspecting tribespeople of the islands, in their innocence, never fathomed the true nature of these parcels.

The saga began on September 21, 2019, when the Coast Guard intercepted a ship departing from Myanmar, uncovering a staggering 1,160 kg of narcotics onboard. Realizing their impending capture, the smugglers resorted to desperate measures, jettisoning around 4,000 kg of drug-laden packets into the ocean. Fate played a cruel hand as these illicit cargo units found their way to the islands, falling into the hands of unsuspecting islanders.

Tragically, many islanders, believing the contents to be harmless tea powder, unknowingly fell victim to addiction. Some even ventured into the grim trade, peddling these packets at cutthroat prices. As these deceptive parcels began infiltrating Port Blair, the Union Territory’s capital, individuals from mainland India recognized the truth – they contained dangerous narcotics. Seizing the opportunity, certain groups purchased these packets at a bargain and illicitly transported them to various states, including Kerala, utilizing courier services and other clandestine methods.

The drug trail led to Kerala, where authorities unearthed a significant stash after apprehending Nishant (28), Sirajuddeen (28), and Riyaz (31) on February 21, 2023. These individuals provided valuable information regarding the gang’s mastermind, Mohammad Saabiq (25), who orchestrated drug smuggling through courier services. Upon discovering that the cache exceeded a staggering Rs 50 crore in value and was concealed on Car Nicobar Island, Kerala excise and Customs Preventive Wing teams, with support from Andaman police and the Central Intelligence Bureau, embarked on a five-day mission to neutralize the threat.

The drugs were ingeniously hidden in bunkers resembling wells, remnants from the Second World War, on the premises of an abandoned government guest house in Malacca village, Car Nicobar. This covert cache remained concealed, largely due to the guest house’s closure following the 2004 tsunami, which left it in ruins.

Disturbingly, Malayalis were identified among those capitalizing on the availability of cheap narcotics in the Andaman Islands and subsequently smuggling them into Kerala. The investigative team, led by Kochi Customs Preventive Superintendent V Vivek and Kerala Excise Crime Branch Inspector RN Byju, returned to Kerala after presenting an action plan aimed at rehabilitating those ensnared by addiction on the islands during a meeting with village leaders and authorities.