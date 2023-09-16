Disney+ Hotstar unveils ‘Sultan of Delhi’ series directed by Milan Luthria

Director Milan Luthria is set to make his debut in series direction with “Sultan of Delhi,” as announced by Disney+ Hotstar. This series, based on Arnab Ray’s book “Sultan of Delhi: Ascension,” is produced by Reliance Entertainment and co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma.

The show boasts a star-studded cast including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi, and Mehreen Pirzada. Luthria described “Sultan of Delhi” as a journey following Arjun Bhatia (played by Bhasin), exploring themes of greed, betrayal, courage, and the quest for power in the 1960s.

Luthria expressed his excitement about his first web series and highlighted its timeless and fast-paced approach filled with glamour, action, music, and entertaining one-liners. Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content at Disney+ Hotstar, looks forward to bringing this “larger-than-life cinematic experience” to the platform, praising Milan Luthria’s ability to capture the essence of the 1960s on screen.

Series producer Namit Sharma expressed his delight in supporting the screen adaptation of “Sultan of Delhi” and praised Milan Luthria for creating a colorful, exhilarating series filled with larger-than-life characters. “Sultan of Delhi” is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on October 13th.