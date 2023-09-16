Expat wins Dh20,000 in scratch card game

Abu Dhabi: Pukar Maharjan, a Nepalese expatriate has won Dh20,000 in Dream Island’s scratch card game. This is the second win for him. Earlier in last month he had won Dh10,000.

Dream Island is the UAE’s first physical scratch card store and online arcade offering cash prizes. Since the beginning of May, Dream Island has had three individual Dh10,000 winners and one Dh5,000 winner. The jackpot prize of Dh1 million is still up for grabs.