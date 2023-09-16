Five family members die as portion of house roof collapses in Lucknow’s Alambagh

In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, a tragic incident occurred as an old house collapsed in the Anand Nagar area, resulting in the loss of five lives, including three children, according to the police on Saturday. The incident unfolded within a Railway colony under the jurisdiction of the Alambagh police station in Lucknow. Station House Officer (SHO) Shiv Shankar Mahadevan reported that Satish Chandra (40) and his family were asleep when a portion of their house roof collapsed.

Sanitation workers alerted the police at approximately 8 a.m., prompting the swift response of both the police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams. The victims of this unfortunate event include Satish Chandra, his wife Sarojini Devi (35), and their children Harshit (13), Harshita (10), and Ansh (5), as confirmed by SHO Shiv Shankar Mahadevan.

Joint DCP of Law and Order in Lucknow, Upendra Kumar Aggarwal, stated, “We received information that five individuals were injured due to the house collapse in the railway colony of the Anand Nagar area. They were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead by the doctors.” Furthermore, it was revealed that the railway department had previously issued a notice to vacate the houses in the colony as it had been abandoned. Lucknow’s District Magistrate also visited the scene to assess the situation.

CM Yogi Adityanath took note of the situation and instructed officials to provide assistance to the affected locals. Additionally, notices are being issued to evacuate all damaged houses in the colony, as per DM Gangwar. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.