G77+China concluds two-day summit in Havana, Cuba; advocates for a new global order

The Group of 77 developing countries (G77) along with China recently concluded a two-day summit held in Havana, Cuba, during which they advocated for a new global order, as reported by the media. The group, established in 1964 with the initial aim of promoting the collective economic interests of the Global South, has since expanded to encompass 134 member nations.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who currently chairs the group, emphasized the need for the South to reshape the rules of the global game after years of the North organizing the world to suit its interests.

Diaz-Canel highlighted that developing countries are grappling with a multifaceted crisis in the contemporary world, including issues such as unfair trade practices and the global climate crisis.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres echoed these concerns, acknowledging that developing nations are entangled in various global crises, including climate change and mounting foreign debt.

The G77+China Summit drew participation from numerous Latin American leaders, including Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, Colombia’s Gustavo Petro, and Argentina’s Alberto Fernandez. Leaders from other regions, such as Angolan President Joao Lourenco, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, were also in attendance.

While China is recognized as a member by the G77, it officially presents its statements as “The Group of 77 and China.” Beijing continues to provide support to the G77 grouping and aligns with its mission.

China was represented at the summit by Li Xi, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, who reiterated China’s commitment to prioritizing South-South cooperation and technological advancement, particularly in bridging digital disparities.

India has also emerged as a prominent voice for the Global South during its G20 presidency. The African Union joined the group at the Summit held in New Delhi. India’s Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, expressed that the goal was to ensure the concerns and interests of countries in Africa, Latin America, Central America, Asia, and the Pacific were adequately addressed, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequences of conflict.